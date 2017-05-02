Kwabena Appiah to extend Central Coast Mariners stay

Striker Kwabena Appiah is set to re-sign with the Central Coast Mariners, FourFourTwo understands.

Appiah joined the Mariners in 2016 from Wellington Phoenix on a one-year deal. It is believed the off-contract forward will ink a new one-year deal with Paul Okon's side taking him through to May 2018.

Appiah scored two goals in 20 appearances for Central Coast this season. The 24-year old had stints at Parramatta FC, Western Sydney and Wellington after leaving the Mariners' National Youth Team in 2012.

Appiah was one of the Wanderers' first three signings when the club was first formed five years ago.

The New Zealand-born attacker came through the junior ranks at Parramatta City and Granville Rage.

