Kwabena Owusu's Cartagena miss out on promotion to Segunda Division after Extremadura stalemate

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu could not inspire Cartagena to victory as they lost 1-0 against Extremadura in the second leg of the Spanish Segunda Division playoffs on Sunday.
Cartagena were hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcomed Extremadura to the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova on Sunday.
The Albinegros were however held to a pulsating goalless stalemate by the visiting side.
The result helped Extremadura win promotion with a 1-0 aggregate win.
Kwabena joined Cartagena on loan from top flight side Leganes.