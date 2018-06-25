Kwabena Owusu's Cartagena miss out on promotion to Segunda Division after Extremadura stalemate

Ghanaian forward Kwabena Owusu could not inspire Cartagena to victory as they lost 1-0 against Extremadura in the second leg of the Spanish Segunda Division playoffs on Sunday.

Cartagena were hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcomed Extremadura to the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova on Sunday.

The Albinegros were however held to a pulsating goalless stalemate by the visiting side.

The result helped Extremadura win promotion with a 1-0 aggregate win.

Kwabena joined Cartagena on loan from top flight side Leganes.