Kwadow Asamoah set to snub Galatasaray and stay at Juventus

Kwadow Asamoah will turn down the chance to make more money at Galatasaray as his minutes on the pitch have increased remarkably.

The Ghanaian has wrestled down the left side of defense from Brazilian and Chelsea target Alex Sandro with games being shared between them.

Asamoah has played in 8 league games in the first half of the season that is double the number of games he played in at this stage last season.

Galatasaray have tried all they can to lure the former Udinese man with double wages and guaranteed game time but Asamoah’s wife is said not be keen on a move to Istanbul.

The number of games and the dodgy form of Alex Sandro means the Ghanaian is likely to stay beyond this January transfer window.

Asamoah suffered career threatening injuries and is only getting back to speed and playing every weekend though he has refused to return to the national team since.

