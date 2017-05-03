Kwadwo Asamoah an unused substitute in Juventus 2-0 win over Monaco

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah spent the entire duration on the bench for Juventus in their 2-0 win over AS Monaco in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday.

Juventus displayed total dominance over the French counterparts and got the lead through Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuian in the 29th minute after a wonderful back heel pass from the enterprising Dani Alves.

Just after the break, Colombian striker Rademel Falcao wasted a great opportunity to level the scoreline for his side after he was put through by Mbappe Lotin but his feeble shot went into the waiting arms of the experienced Gianluigi Buffon.

The Italian champions doubled their after weathering the storm as Higuian connected t yet again Dani Alves high cross in the 59th minute.

Juventus held on to the Argentine's brace to take a healthy advantage going into second leg at the Juventus Arena next week.

