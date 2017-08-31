Kwadwo Asamoah angling for Galatasaray move, agent confirms

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is angling for a move away from Juventus with Galatasaray his preferred destination.

Asamoah, 28, is eager to leave Turin due to limited playing opportunities.

The Ghanaian has been linked with a move to the Turkish giants all summer with Galatasary believed to have increased their €7 million bid for the midfield maestro.

However, the Italian champions are reluctant to sell the midfielder amid fears of their inability to land his heir.

And Asamoah's agent Federico Pastorello has confirmed Juventus are unwilling to do business.

“He wants to join Galatasaray, but Juve can’t find a replacement,” agent Federico Pastorello told Sportitalia.

“With the Spinazzola situation stuck, it’s unlikely they’ll let him go.”

The Ghana international has made 36 league appearances in all since summer 2014, having transferred from Udinese in 2012.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)