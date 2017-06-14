Kwadwo Asamoah announces return for Ghana, massive boost for World Cup qualifiers

Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah has announced his return to the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, after a three-year absence boosting the country's slim hopes of qualifying for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The news comes as a massive boost for the Black Stars as they also seek to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon.

The playmaker, whose return will revive the tottering 2018 World Cup campaign, hailed the Black Stars insisting even in his absence the players have excelled for the country.

The talented player's return also coincides with the return of popular coach Kwesi Appiah to further boost his attacking options of the Black Stars.

The playmaker has been out of the national team after undergoing some serious surgeries over some troubling knee injuries.

The injuries kept him out of action for about two years but has regain his fitness and helped Juventus to reach the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Since then several unsuccessful efforts were made by previous coach Avram Grant to bring Asamoah back to the Black Stars.

The Ghana FA management have also contacted the Ghana player over his return but they also unsuccessful.

Asmaoah says he is now ready to return to the Black Stars revealing the reasons for his reluctance after recovering from the career-threatening injury.

“Very soon I will join the team (Black Stars). I left the team due to some injuries and I needed more time to get better, ” Asamoah said at the 2017 CTB Awards.

“I know Ghana has a lot of talents and even without me, they are doing well.

"I did not want to join the team half fit but now I’m glad that I’m fully fit and will soon join the team."

Asmaoah's return to the Black Stars will add to the newfound spirit in the team under new coach Kwesi Appiah.

The 2014 World Cup anger against the Black Stars has disappeared resulting in their 5-0 thrashing of Ethiopia on Sunday in the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Asamoah's return will further boost the fans' confidence in the Black Stars who have already revived the spirit of the team resulting in a blistering display on Sunday in front of a capacity crowd in Kumasi.

