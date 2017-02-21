Kwadwo Asamoah arrives in Portugal with Juventus for Champions League clash with Porto

Kwadwo Asamoah has landed in Portugal with Juventus squad for Wednesday's Champions League clash with FC Porto at the Estadio Do Dragao.

The versatile player has been named in Massimiliano Allegri's 23-man squad.

Asamoah will be chasing his first match of the competition after being excluded from the squad for the Group stage.

Juventus squad:

Buffon, Chiellini, Benatia, Pjanic, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain

Alex Sandro, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Pjaca, Dybala

Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero

