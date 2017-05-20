Kwadwo Asamoah could win Scudetto with Juventus today

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah and his Juventus side could be declared winners of the Italian Serie A before even playing their final game tomorrow.

That could however be possible if both AS Roma and Napoli lose their matches today.

AS Roma play as visitors to Chievo Verona while Napoli play as hosts to Fiorentina to day while the Old Ladies welcome Crotone to the Juventus Arena on Sunday.

The results of the two matches today will have a huge telling effect on the title ambitions of Juventus who are winning the Scudetto for the 6th time in succession.

Without even hosting Crotone, Juventus are champions if Roma and Napoli fail to win today.

The Bianconeri saw their lead at the top of the Serie A table cut to four points with two rounds remaining, postponing the title party with a 3-1 defeat to Roma last week.

However, victory over Crotone on Sunday afternoon would mathematically clinch their sixth consecutive Scudetto.

A draw for Roma would keep the race alive, because they have a superior head-to-head record with the Bianconeri.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

