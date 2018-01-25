Kwadwo Asamoah defends Juventus 'winning ugly' style

Kwadwo Asamoah shrugs off criticism of Juventus’ style - “if you play well but don’t win in the end, it counts for nothing”.

The Bianconeri are battling with Napoli for the Scudetto, but while Maurizio Sarri’s side have been praised for their flowing football, the champions are seen as more functional.

“In the end what counts is winning,” Asamoah shrugged, speaking to Sky.

“If you play well but don’t win in the end, it counts for nothing. These criticisms don’t bother us, the important thing is for us to get results and to win in the end, that’s what counts.

“We know Napoli won’t give up, they’ve dropped very few points, but we’re here to win and you weigh things up at the end.

“The quality of your play is important, but the most important thing is to win, scoring as early as possible as we’ve often done this season, because that makes games easier to deal with.”

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)