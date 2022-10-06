Kwadwo Asamoah: Ex-Ghana midfielder reacts to rumors on why he ditched the Black Stars No.10 jersey

Former Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah has opened up on his decision to ditch the Black Stars No.10 jersey for No.20 jersey.

Rumors had it that Kwadwo Asamoah ditched the Black Stars No.10 jersey because of his experience of having bad dreams.

Kwadwo Asamoah was tipped to be the next big star after Stephen Appiah to wear the Ghana No.10 jersey.

The former Juventus star wore the No.10 jersey at the 2010 AFCON in Angola and later dropped it for the No.20.

Kwadwo Asamoah has finally responded to the rumors on why he decided to ditch the No.10 jersey for the No.20.

“You know I have been hearing this story for a very long time. I don’t know the kind of person who brought out this story because I never had any conversation with anyone that I’ve been having dreams of someone chasing about the jersey”, the 33-year-old said in an interview on Pure FM.

“I don’t know where that story came from. I’m making it clear I never had any dreams like that. I just told them that I don’t want the jersey anymore. I want to change it back to my No. 20. So it wasn’t like someone was chasing me.”

The versatile midfielder quit after more than a year without a club and will now pursue a career as a football agent.

Kwadwo Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Kwadwo Asamoah also played in 32 UEFA Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.

At the international level, Kwadwo Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals. He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.