Kwadwo Asamoah fires warning to Real Madrid ahead of Champions League showndown

Versatile Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is optimistic of beating Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

The Bianconeri will square off against Spanish giants and record holders of the Europe's elite club competition, Real Madrid in a repeat of the 1998 finals at the Cardiff Stadium on Saturday.

And the Ghanaian midfielder is confident of his side putting breaks on Los Merengues as they aim to pick their third trophy in the competition.

"We know the importance of this game, for our fans, we are working very hard ahead of the game," the 28-year-old told Alljuve.com "We don't have to think too much, and push, away the pressures, we are calm and waiting for Saturday." "I expect a tough match against Real Madrid in the Champions League final, it's an emotion for us all to beat them."

