Kwadwo Asamoah gets special message from Black Stars following retirement

The Black Stars' official Twitter page shared a special message for Kwadwo Asamoah following the midfielder's retirement from football on Tuesday.

Asamoah has retired from football at the age of 33 and will concentrate on his new career as an agent.

Asamoah made his Black Stars debut in 2009, playing 71 times for Ghana and scoring four goals.

He represented Ghana in four Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013 and at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

"You served our country well, thanks for all the memories. Hope you’ll enjoy every minute of your retirement," the message read.

— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 5, 2022

Asamoah had a successful playing career, winning 13 trophies and making 279 Serie A appearances with 250 starts, scoring 12 goals and 24 assists.

He holds the record for the most Serie A appearances by an African player, having played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari.

Asamoah also played in 32 Champions League games, 16 Europa League games, and 17 Coppa Italia games.

The 33-year-old joined Juventus in June 2012 for 18 million Euros, which was widely considered a large fee at the time, making him one of the most expensive African players.