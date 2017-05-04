Kwadwo Asamoah hails victory over Monaco as Juventus close in on Champions League final

On Wednesday night in France, Juventus took a bold step towards reaching the finals of the 2017 UEFA Champions League by beating Monaco and Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah has hailed the incredible performance.

Asamoah made the trip but was unused as Gonzalo Higuain scored a stunning double to help Juventus claim a 2-0 victory at Stade Louis II.

The striker ruthlessly finished two fine Dani Alves assists, sweeping the Brazilian's back heel in on 29 minutes before wrapping up the win in the second half.

The win sees Juventus closed in on a second Champions League final in three seasons and it excites Kwadwo Asamoah, who was part of the team that lost the 2015 final to Barcelona.

‘’Great Victory ... Good Guys 😊👍’’ He posted on social media.

