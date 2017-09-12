Kwadwo Asamoah hoping to continue from where he left off as Juventus travel Barcelona

The dust seems to have settled on Kwadwo Asamoah’s botched move to Turkish side Galatasaray with the Ghanaian hoping for more game time this season.

The Ghanaian played his first game for Juve’s this season and lasted the entire duration with some match winning moves.

His performance against Chievo was impressive given he was one of the players who was widely reported to have been unsettled in Turin.

Having excelled in his first league game of the season the Ghanaian has been included in the Champions League squad that has arrived in Camp Nou for the first Champions League game.

Below is the full Juventus team that made the trip to Spain for tonight's Champions League:

