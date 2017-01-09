Kwadwo Asamoah marks 200th Serie A appearance with win as Juventus roast Bologna

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah made his 200th Serie A appearance on Sunday when Juventus beat Bologna 3-0 at home.

Asamoah made his versatility count when he played in a make shift role.

The 28-year-old is bent in recapturing the verve that characterized his forays after recovering from injuries.

Asamoah moved to Italy from Udinese where he spent four season from 2008 to 2012.

He then joined the Bianconeris and has proven himself when fit.

Asamoah has made seven league appearances so far and looks like his decision to opt out of Ghana's squad for the Africa Cup of Nations could earn him more game time.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)