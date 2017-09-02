Kwadwo Asamoah named in Juventus 23-man squad for Champions League

Italian champions Juventus have been included Kwadwo Asamoah in their initial 23-man squad for this season's UEFA Champions League.

Asamoah's addition confirms his stay at the club after intense rumours about his exit during the summer transfer window.

He was linked with a move to Galatasaray but the club refused to sell him because they failed to find his replacement.

Marko Pjaca has been dropped, largely due to his injury and recover time.

Stephan Lichtsteiner has been omitted from the list once again leading to the suggestion that Mattia De Sciglio and Benedikt Howedes will be entrusted with the right-back role.

