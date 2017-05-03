Kwadwo Asamoah named in Juventus squad for UEFA Champions League clash with Monaco
K. Asamoah
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has included Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah in his squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Monaco.
The midfielder is part of the Italian giants’ 21-man squad making the trip to France for the first leg clash and could be called upon to play a part in the match.
Juventus will be seeking a positive first leg result which would spur them on to reach the final in Cardiff.
This is the second time in two years that Bianconeri are appearing at this stage. They triumph over Real Madrid in 2015 but unfortunately lost the final 3-1 against Barcelona.
Below is the full 21-man squad:
1 Buffon
3 Chiellini
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
7 Cuadrado
8 Marchisio
9 Higuain
12 Alex Sandro
14 Mattiello
15 Barzagli
17 Mandzukic
18 Lemina
19 Bonucci
21 Dybala
22 Asamoah
23 Dani Alves
25 Neto
26 Lichtsteiner
27 Sturaro
28 Rincon
32 Audero