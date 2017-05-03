Kwadwo Asamoah named in Juventus squad for UEFA Champions League clash with Monaco

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has included Ghana star Kwadwo Asamoah in his squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against Monaco.

The midfielder is part of the Italian giants’ 21-man squad making the trip to France for the first leg clash and could be called upon to play a part in the match.

Juventus will be seeking a positive first leg result which would spur them on to reach the final in Cardiff.

This is the second time in two years that Bianconeri are appearing at this stage. They triumph over Real Madrid in 2015 but unfortunately lost the final 3-1 against Barcelona.

Below is the full 21-man squad:

1 Buffon

3 Chiellini

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

7 Cuadrado

8 Marchisio

9 Higuain

12 Alex Sandro

14 Mattiello

15 Barzagli

17 Mandzukic

18 Lemina

19 Bonucci

21 Dybala

22 Asamoah

23 Dani Alves

25 Neto

26 Lichtsteiner

27 Sturaro

28 Rincon

32 Audero

