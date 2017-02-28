Kwadwo Asamoah named in Juventus starting XI against Napoli in Coppa Italia tonight

Kwadwo Asamoah has been named in Juventus starting XI against Napoli in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia tonight.

Manager Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed the Ghanaian will operate from the left-back role.

“[Daniele] Rugani will be rested,” Allegri told pressmen in his team news.

“I’ve [Leonardo] Bonucci, [Andrea] Barzagli, [Mehdi] Benatia and [Giorgio] Chiellini all at my disposal and I’ll decide later who will start against Napoli.

“[Stephan] Lichtsteiner and Asamoah will occupy the full-back slots, while in goal, Neto starts again. He’s a great keeper and he’s only a deputy to [Gianluigi] Buffon because it’s Buffon!

“I’ve several midfielders vying for starting berths. Regarding the forwards, [Paulo] Dybala played well on Saturday. He’s essential in linking midfield and attack, and he raises the technical level of the whole team which is very important.

“[Gonzalo] Higuain is a player who needs to be on the pitch more often than not because that helps keep in peak condition. I’ll make a call later on [Marko] Pjaca’s involvement.”

This will be Asamoah's 15th appearance for the Italian champions in all competitions this season.

