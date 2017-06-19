"Kwadwo Asamoah not leaving Juventus", says Edoardo Cmjar

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah's dream of leaving Italian giants Juventus might not become a reality after his agent revealed that his client will stay with the Turin-based club next season.

Reports went rife that the Ghanaian will be departing the Bianconeri in the summer transfer after failing to lock down a regular starting berth, with clubs from England and Turkey mooted to be his next destination.

But speaking to SportItalia, his agent Edoardo Cmjar declared that the 28-year-old will not make a move this summer.

“Kwadwo Asamoah will stay at Juventus,” Cmjar said.

Asamoah has been with Juventus since 2012 and won five league and three Coppe Italia titles.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)