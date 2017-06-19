"Kwadwo Asamoah not leaving Juventus", says Edoardo Cmjar
K. Asamoah
Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah's dream of leaving Italian giants Juventus might not become a reality after his agent revealed that his client will stay with the Turin-based club next season.
Reports went rife that the Ghanaian will be departing the Bianconeri in the summer transfer after failing to lock down a regular starting berth, with clubs from England and Turkey mooted to be his next destination.
But speaking to SportItalia, his agent Edoardo Cmjar declared that the 28-year-old will not make a move this summer.
“Kwadwo Asamoah will stay at Juventus,” Cmjar said.
Asamoah has been with Juventus since 2012 and won five league and three Coppe Italia titles.