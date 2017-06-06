Kwadwo Asamoah puts in transfer request at Juventus- reports

According to reports in Italy, Kwadwo Asamoah submitting a formal transfer request to leave Juventus this summer.

The 28-year-old has one year left on his contract and wants to look elsewhere for constant game.

Asamoah has struggled to break into the Juventus first team since making a full recovery from injury.

He is being sought after by English sides Chelsea and West Ham United.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been linked with the versatile midfielder.

Asamoah was transferred from Udinese to Juventus for €18 million in 2012.

