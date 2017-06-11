Kwadwo Asamoah, Rahman Chibsah contest for best Ghanaian footballer in Italy award

Juventus star Kwadwo Asamoah and Benevento midfielder Rahman Chibsah are leading the pack for the best Ghanaian footballer in Italy award by Favanz Sportz.

Kwadwo Asamoah who was a member of the Juventus side that lost the UEFA Champions League final clash to Real Madrid also won the Serie A title for the 5th time with the Old Ladies while Rahman Chibsah inspired Benevento to gain promotion into the Serie A.

This will be the third edition of the Favanz Sportz awards which will be held for the first time in Ghana at a yet-to-be-named venue.

Previous editions have all been held in Italy.

The awards will also see the best players for the Serie A, B and C all being honoured.

Below are the nominees for the awards:

Serie A player of the season

1. Isaac Cofie (Genoa)

2. Alfred Duncan (Sassoulo)

3. Agyemang Badu (Udinese)

4. Afriyie Acquah (Torino)

5. Kwadwo Asamoah (Juventus)

Serie B player of the season

1. Bright Gyamfi (Benevento)

3. Bright Addae (Ascoli)

3. Moses Odjer (Salernitana)

4. Raman Chibsah (Benevento)

Serie C player of the season

1. Emmanuel Gyasi (Pistoise)

2. Asante Okyere (Erminio)

3. Amidu Salifu (Mantova)

4. Isaac Ntow (Sambenedettese)

Discovery of the year

1. Joe Tetteh( Olbia)

2. Kojo Asmah(Avellino)

3. Abdallah Basit (Napoli Premavera)

4. Bismack Ngissah (Chievo)

National team player of the year

1. Agyeman Badu (Black Stars)

2. Afriyie Acquah(Black Stars)

3. Duncan Alfred (Black Stars)

Best goal of the season

1. Raman Chibsah (Benevento)

2. Afriyie Acquah (Torino)

3. Asante OKYERE (Erminio)

4. Emmanuel Gyasi (Pistoise)

Serie A top scorer: Afriyie Acquah (Torino)2goals

Serie B top scorer: Raman Chibsah (Benevento) 6goals

Serie C top scorer: Asante Okyere(Giana Erminio) 7goals

Special Awards

1. Bright Addae Foundation

2. Agyei Kofi Daniel Foundation

3. Charles Cromwell Foundation

4. Afriyie Acquah Books and School Foundation

5. Kwadwo Asamoah James Twon Prison Project

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

