Kwadwo Asamoah upbeat about Juve’s chances in champions League final

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is full of confidence as his side Juventus seek their first UEFA Champions league trophy since 1996 when they take on Real Madrid in Cardiff.

The Turin giants have been in very impressive form in this season’s competition and dispatched some big name teams including Barcelona on their way to the final.

Juventus have already asserted their dominance on the home front winning both the league and the cup and will be looking to complete the treble with a win against Real Madrid.

Juventus defeated Real Madrid two years ago in the semi final and Asamoah believes that that added psychological advantage will prove telling on Saturday their way to the final

After suffering four defeats in their previous four finals, and with the added psychological advantage of defeating Real Madrid two years ago in the semi final, Asamoah believes 2017 will be the year they finally get it right.

“They haven’t changed much and they are still almost the same players. It is not easy though, because for the past years Madrid has been a very good side and last year they were the champions,” he told South African based newspaper Soccer Laduma.

“They are used to these kinds’ of games so we have to do more. Since I have been here this is the second time we are going to the final, and Madrid have been here so many times.

For us we have to do more because we really need it. I know they want to win it, but we are really hungrier than them. I think they have won enough. This is our time,” he added.

The 28 year old midfielder has made 24 appearances for the Turin giants this year and will be hoping to be involved in Saturday’s final.

Kwadwo Asamoah will be aiming to become the sixth Ghanaian to lift the coveted trophy after Abedi Ayew, Ibrahim Tanko, Samuel Osei Kuffuor, Michael Essien and Sulley Muntari have previously done so.

By Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)