Kwadwo Asamoah warns Juventus will have to be more careful after Roma defeat

Kwadwo Asamoah has asked his Juventus teammates take their next games seriously after the shock defeat to AS Roma.

The Ghana international enjoyed a start and was one of the top performers for the side as they surprisingly looked powerless.

"We have a goal to achieve, we know, though, to play against Roma, a very strong team. We must pay attention to the Roma, We have not done anything yet,'' Asamoah said.

''We will have to be more careful in the next games as we look to wrap up the league title.''

The 28-year-old has made 17 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri.

