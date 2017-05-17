Kwadwo Asamoah wins third straight Coppa Italia with Juventus

Kwadwo Asamoah won a third successive Coppa Italia title after his side Juventus defeated Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday.

The Ghana international was an unused substitute as golas from Dani Alves and Leonardo Bonucci claimed the Cup.

Juve broke the deadlock when Alves hit a volley into the ground from Alex Sandro’s cross that bounced past the goalkeeper into the far top corner.

Alex Sandro knocked down a corner for an unmarked Bonucci to tap in from four yards in the 24th minute.

Asamoah and his Bianconeri teammates are chasing a historic treble as they cannot be toppled as Serie A leaders and also have the Champions League final against Real Madrid on 03 June.

