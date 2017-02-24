Kwadwo Asamoah’s Coach Massimiliano Allegri attracting interest from Arsenal

Juventus coach is a strong favourite to take over the coaching whelms at Arsenal football club when the season comes to the end.

Arsene Wenger is a man under immerse pressure after thirteen years without winning the English Premier League title.

Arsenal’s capitulations at the hands of Bayern Munch in the Champions League has added to the growing list of years of under achievement.

Allegri has been superb since taking over from Antonio Conte and for some the former Milan boss has done an even better job than the now Chelsea boss.

Allegri is the lead for the job at the Emirates should the hierarchy at the Emirates pull the trigger.

