Kwadwo Asamoah's Juventus ease through to UEFA Champions League finals at the expense of Monaco

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was again an unused substitute for Juventus in their 2-1 victory over Monaco in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi finals at the Juventus Arena on Tuesday.

Monaco dominated in the opening exchanges as they went in search of getting back into the tie after losing the first leg 2-0 at the Stade Louis II a fortnight ago.

The Bianconeri quickly got into their stride and took the game to the visitors but squandered all the chances that came their way, with Higuain and Mandzukic being the chief culprits.

However, Mandzukic redeemed himself by breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute when he fired the rebound into the roof of the net after goalkeeper Danijel Subasic had saved his initial effort.

Brazilian defender Dani Alves doubled Juventus lead in the 45th minute with a technically crafted half volley.

Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe pulled a goal back for Monaco in the 69th minute after a good work by Bernardo Silva on the byline.

Asamoah again spent the entire duration of the game on substitute bench just like last week at the Stade Louis II.

Juventus will be waiting for the winner of the other semi finals clash between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the grand finale at Cardiff on June 3rd.

