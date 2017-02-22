Kwadwo Asamoah’s team mate Leonardo Bonucci dropped after burst up with Allegri

Kwadwo Asamaoh’s team mate Leonardo Bonucci is fighting a cold war with manager Allegri and that has cost him his place in the team against FC Porto.

Asamoah is however in the team for the game against the Portuguese giants and progress has been made since his decision to turn down the offer to play for the Black Stars in the AFCON.

At a time where highly rated Bonucci is struggling for the attention of the coach Kwadwo Asamoah is benefiting from the departure of Patrice Evra and the struggling form of Sandro.

Juventus have been impressive in the Italian league and will have to work on their psychology to move higher in the Champions League.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)