Kwadwo Poku explains why Ghanaian players in North America struggle for international recognition

Miami FC midfielder Kwadwo Poku has shed light on why Ghanaian players in North America struggle to break into the Black Stars.

The 25-year-old says the time difference makes it impossible for Ghanaian fans to watch the MLS and NASL.

Poku was hopeful that Ghanaians will spend time to watch the games since there are lots of good talents on this side of the world.

“Back home in Ghana, the mindset about the leagues here is different. You can understand their point because they don’t get access to our matches," he told ghsoccerus.net.

"The leagues here cannot be compared to the Premiership or the La Liga but I must state that there are lots of good players and good coaches around the leagues here.

“Also, there are a lot of players in the NASL and MLS that play for their national teams. Even in the NASL, there are players playing for Jamaica, Trinidad &Tobago, Mexico and Canada”, Poku added.

The Black Stars will take on Mexico and USA in two separates friendly matches on June 28 and July 1 in Houston and Connecticut respectively.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)