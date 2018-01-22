Kwadwo Poku says he's fulfilled European dreams after Anzhi Makhachkala switch

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Poku has reiterated his joy over joining Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, says it has been his long-standing dream to ply his trade in Europe.

The 25-year-old attacking enforcer joined Russian top flight side Anzhi Makhachkala on a two-year deal early last week from American second-tier outfit Miami FC.

In the former New York FC player's first interview with the club's official mouthpiece, he expressed his delight at finalizing the switch and revealed that playing in Europe has been on his card since he started playing football.

“Moving to Europe is a new challenge for me, but it is also the embodiment of my long-standing dream, my goal."

“I have always wanted to play in Europe and get to a new level. The transfer to “Anji” for me was great."

"Its a good step for me and the best opportunity to achieve something more," Poku added

”I have heard about “Anji” about five or six years ago, when Samuel Eto’o was playing here."

"I also know that my compatriot and soccer player of the Ghana team played here that is Jonathan Mensah. So it’s certainly an honor for me to be in this club."

Poku has been capped twice by Ghana.

