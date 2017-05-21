Kwame Baah wins Best Goalkeeper at Esad Osmanovski Memorial tournament

Kwame Baah was named Best Goalkeeper at the just ended Esad Osmanovski Memorial Cup in Holland

He put up a good showcase for Attram de Visser Soccer Academy who won the tournament.

Baah's heroics saw him save three penalties in the final against English side Fulham.

The Inter Allies ace is expected to reproduce his form at the Terberg Toernooi which starts on 26 May against teams like Club Brugge, Atletico Mineiro from Brazil and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar.

