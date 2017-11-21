Kwame Kizito beseeches Hearts of Oak to accept offer from Swedish side BK Hacken

Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito has pleaded with the management of the club to accept the training and development fee which is being offered by Swedish side Hacken BK.

The former Glow Lamp Academy graduate was one of the revelations of the just ended Ghana Premier League, where he helped Hearts of Oak finish 3rd on the log as well as runners up in the FA Cup competition.

However, lanky marksman who is currently out of contract with the Phobians is reluctant to renew the contract as he sets his sights on joining Swedish Allsvenskan side Hacken BK.

Reports in the media indicate that, Swedish Allsvenskan side Hacken BK are keen on the signature of the player and have offered the club a whooping $25000 training and development compensation before the deal can be concluded but the Ghana Premier League giants are disinclined to accept the money.

"I want to plead with Hearts management to accept this and allow me go because I have done my part, I had told them if not this offer from abroad ,I would continue playing. please they should respond to the agent's mail and allow me travel. That's the only source I feed my family," Kizito pleaded on Kumasi-based radio station Nyhira FM.

"The agent says should it delay,they will cancel the contract. They want to sign me for 4 years."

Kizito played an instrumental role for the Black Stars B during the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations where they defeated Nigeria 4-1 to clinch the cup.

