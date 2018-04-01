Kwame Kizito scores as Al Ittihad thump Al Trisana in Libyan league

Former Hearts of Oak forward Kwame Kizito netted his second league goal for Al Ittihad in their 4-0 win over Al Trisana at the GMR Stadium in Tripoli.

The lanky poacher registered his name on the score sheet with a fine finish in the second half of the game.

Kizito joined the Libyan side earlier this year after refusing to extend his contract with Hearts of Oak.

He has scored two goals in his two appearances for Al-Ittihad in the ongoing season.

Kizito was a member of the Black Stars 'B' that won the 2017 WAFU Cup after beating Nigeria in the final.