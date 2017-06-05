Kwarasey excused from Black Stars duties over family emergency

Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey has been excused from international duties to attend to some pressing family issues, the Ghana FA has confirmed.

It has been widely claimed in the media that the 29-year-old has been reluctant to return to the team amid growing concerns over his international future.

But the Ghana FA has clarified the situation, claiming the Rosenborg shot-stopper has been given permission to attend to some family emergency.

The latest development leave head coach Kwesi Appiah with not option than to work with the three available goalkeepers thus Richard Ofori, Joseph Addo and Felix Annan.

The Black Stars take on Ethiopia in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday June 11 and two high-profile friendly games against Mexico and USA.

