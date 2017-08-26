Kwasi Okyere Wriedt gets consolation for Bayern Munich II in heavy defeat

Striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt continued his rich vein of scoring form by snatching the consolation in Bayern Munich II's 5-1 defeat to Augsburg II in the German fourth-tier on Friday.

The 23-year-old's goal on registered in the 45th minute to level the scoring after Jonathan Scherzer had given the home side the lead on 26 minutes.

But Bayern went on to concede four more in the second half.

Wriedt has scored six goals in 5 games for the side he joined this term.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)