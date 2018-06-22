Kweku Baako: Anas' family under threat after Number 12 exposé

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has disclosed that the family of undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has come under threats following his latest investigative work, dubbed ‘Number 12’.

According to him, the security threat was so serious that the family had to be relocated to a suburb of Accra recently.

“A lot of pressure is on Anas, his family, his wife and children are at a certain risk. Indeed not to long ago, there were all sorts of characters running around his house, we had to relocate the children to another place in Accra.” Abdul Malik Kweku Baako whose protege is Anas said on Peace FM Wednesday.

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) about a month ago called for police protection for Anas Aremeyaw Anas, whose recent piece reportedly triggered death threats.

The journalist’s latest exposé, even before it was premiered in Accra on June 6-7, raised hairs in Ghana after it was hyped as containing the downfall of sports administrators and politicians. Mr Kwesi Nyantakyi recently had to resign his position as the Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, after he was captured in the secret filming using President Akufo Addo’s name to extort monies from supposed investors. He’s been charged with fraud and is under investigations by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Police Service.

It was recently reported that Anas Aremeyaw Anas had approached the United States government for asylum for his family over death treats.

He is said to have made the request to the US Embassy in Accra after the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong who has questioned Anas’ mode of operation published his photos on his Net 2 TV. Mr Agyapong has mounted sustained attacks on him, describing him as “corrupt,” “Extortionist” and a “blackmailer.”

But Abdul Malik Kweku Baako rubbished the asylum claim, insisting that Anas never made any claim for asylum in the US or any other country for that matter.