Kwese Sports chief Strive Masiyiwa commends CAF for AFCON calendar switch

Mr Strive Masiyiwa, the Executive Chairman and Founder of ECONET Wireless, which has KWESE TV as a subsidiary, has applauded the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the change in the schedule for the continent’s biggest football competition, the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In an interview with the press at the Accra International Conference Centre, Mr. Masiyiwa said it is the responsibility of sports federations to package their products, to be more attractive so that broadcasters like KWESE TV would be willing to buy rights for broadcast.

"For us as KWESE SPORTS, to buy the rights from the football association of the African countries involved, It is for them to make the product as attractive and commercially as viable. You take for instance the decision by CAF to move the African tournament from February to June, Fantastic! Because it makes it more attractive”, he disclosed.

He said, “Because what was beginning to happen was, the top African players were refusing to participate in the tournament because they undermined their clubs. But the moment they join, fantastic! So sports federations have to think of their product”. Mr Masiyiwa said this when he was asked how well he thought the African football could be marketed.

