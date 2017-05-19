Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kwesi Appiah backtracks as he hands late call-up to Hearts captain Thomas Abbey in Black Stars B

Published on: 19 May 2017

Hearts midfielder Thomas Abbey has been handed a late call-up into the Black Stars-B squad.

The exclusion of the in-form midfielder courted public outrage following his remarkable displays for the Phobians.

But coach Kwesi Appiah appears to have backtracked after recalling the enforcer in his squad to prepare for the 2018 CHAN qualifier.

Abbey has scored seven goals for Hearts this season in many games.

By Patrick Akoto

Kwesi Appiah latest videos

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s), give your comment

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations