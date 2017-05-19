Kwesi Appiah backtracks as he hands late call-up to Hearts captain Thomas Abbey in Black Stars B

Hearts midfielder Thomas Abbey has been handed a late call-up into the Black Stars-B squad.

The exclusion of the in-form midfielder courted public outrage following his remarkable displays for the Phobians.

But coach Kwesi Appiah appears to have backtracked after recalling the enforcer in his squad to prepare for the 2018 CHAN qualifier.

THOMAS ABBEY EARNS BLACK STARS B CALL-UP Accra Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey has been handed a late call-up... https://t.co/sQ3vP86aKO — Accra Hearts Of Oak (@HeartsOfOakGH) May 19, 2017

Abbey has scored seven goals for Hearts this season in many games.

By Patrick Akoto

