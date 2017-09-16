Kwesi Appiah fires AFC Wimbledon to famous win against Blackburn Rovers

Ghana striker Kwesi Appiah early goal was enough as AFC Wimbledon defeated Blackburn Rovers 1-0 at Ewood Park in their first ever meeting.

Appiah reacted quickest in the 16th minute to his blocked shot before firing into the top corner as Neal Ardley's men won on the road for the first time this season.

It was a victory the visitors just about deserved, despite a late onslaught from the hosts, during which George Long pulled off an outstanding save from Bradley Dack to guarantee the points.

Appiah's first shot was blocked but he made no mistake with an emphatic close-range finish for his second goal of the season.

Appiah could have had a second after the break but David Raya tipped wide, and Dack thought he had equalised but Long did brilliantly to parry his deflected header six yards out.

Appiah enjoyed full throttle of the game.

AFC Wimbledon move up to 16th on the log with 8 points after 8 games.

