Kwesi Appiah insists on World Cup qualification focus

Head coach of the Black Stars Kwesi Appiah says his main focus is on next month's double header 2018 FIFA World qualifiers against Congo and not last week's CHAN fiasco.

The local based senior national team were beaten to the ticket to the CHAN tournament by Burkina Faso over the weekend.

But instead of brooding over last week's event, coach Appiah said he was concentrating on assembling the best players currently for Ghana’s upcoming qualifier against Congo in Kumasi next week Friday, September 1.

“It’s important to concentrate on the World Cup matches now. We have to do all we can to win all our matches and see what happens,” he told the Graphic Sports in an exclusive interview yesterday.

He hinted that the Stars would move straight to camp in Kumasi on Sunday, since there was very limited time to prepare for the crucial Group E qualifier.

He added, “I believe we should give a chance to other players to come in and prove what they can do for their nation just like the four players did against Ethiopia in the last game."

“It’s always important to see others who are doing well for their clubs."

Typical of Coach Appiah, he featured debutants Raphael Dwamena, Thomas Agyepong, Lumor Agbenyenu and Ebenezer Ofori in the starting line-up against Ethiopia in the last AFCON qualifier in Kumasi on June 11 and they all excelled in the Stars’ massive 5-0 victory.

And only last month, the Stars coach embarked on a two-week monitoring tour of the US to familiarise himself with the Ghanaian players plying their trade in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Coach Appiah took over a Ghana side which occupies the third position in Group E with one point, behind Egypt (6 points) and Uganda (4 points), while Congo are bottom with no point.

Interestingly, Uganda will play host to the Pharaohs at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala on Thursday, August 31, before Ghana host Congo at the Baba Yara Stadium the following day.

