Kwesi Appiah maintains only top performing Ghanaian players will be invited into the Black Stars

Published on: 12 June 2017
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has insisted that only the best performing Ghanaian players will be invited into the Black Stars team.

Ghana recorded a 5-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium marking a good start for Kwesi Appiah.

"It was a great performance from the players but more players will come into the team. "

"We have to look at the long term goal and the immediate goal, and my ambition is to build a team for the future. So more players will have to come in so we have a formidable squad. "

Comments

Comments
  • john akpa says:
    June 12, 2017 05:23 pm
    Please consider Richmond Boakye Yiadom, Benedict Wobenu ( the giant striker ) and Abednego Tetteh.

