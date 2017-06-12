Kwesi Appiah maintains only top performing Ghanaian players will be invited into the Black Stars
K. Appiah
Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has insisted that only the best performing Ghanaian players will be invited into the Black Stars team.
Ghana recorded a 5-0 win over Ethiopia on Sunday at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium marking a good start for Kwesi Appiah.
"It was a great performance from the players but more players will come into the team. "
"We have to look at the long term goal and the immediate goal, and my ambition is to build a team for the future. So more players will have to come in so we have a formidable squad. "
