Kwesi Appiah promises not to repeat mistakes which cost him his Ghana job in 2014

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has vowed not to repeat the mistakes which cost him his job three years ago.

Appiah is returning to the Black Stars job after he paid the prize for the country's wrecked 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil.

The 56-year-old, nicknamed 'silent killer' was accused of losing the dressing room which led to the player revolt and embarrassed the West Africans at the global showpiece.

Critics have accused him of being too lenient and soft - a constant reminder he intends to overcome.

"I have learnt a lot. There are so many mistakes I believe I did earlier that I am 100% sure I will not repeat those mistakes. " he told the Ghanaian media at his unveiling on Tuesday.

Appiah has five games coming up in three months.

His first assignment will be in June when he plays Ethiopia in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Then two internatinal friendlies against Mexico and USA on the 28 June and 01 July respectively.

Appiah will also assemble a home-based side to face Burkina Faso in a 2018 CHAN final round qualifier over two legs.

