Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah set to recall in-form Alfred Duncan for next month's crucial World Cup qualifiers

Italy-based midfielder Alfred Duncan is set for a Ghana return as he has been included in the squad for next month 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has given the in-demand Sassuolo player a route back to the Black Stars in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Congo.

Duncan was surprisingly overlooked for the game against Ethiopia two months ago and the subsequent friendlies against Mexico and the United States.

The left-footed midfielder has been contacted by the Ghana FA and informed that he has been invited for the two crucial matches.

He will be expected to arrive in Accra this weekend when Ghana will begin preparations the crunch game against Congo in Kumasi and the away tie in less than a week.

Playing for Ghana has always been on the cards for Duncan who has been linked with a move to his former club Inter Milan and AS Roma in this transfer window.

Ghana have just a point from two games in the World Cup qualifiers with their nemesis Egypt picking up all six points available from the first two games played so far.

