Kwesi Appiah tipped for return as Ghana coach after AFCON failure

Al Khartoum SC coach Kwesi Appiah has been linked with a return to the Black Stars after Israeli Avram Grant announced his departure.

Grant confirmed his exit on Tuesday after failing to win the just ended Nations Cup in Gabon.

The Black Stars managed a fourth place finish and with Grant's contract set to expire at the end of this month, the former Chelsea says he is dis-interested in continuing his job.

Appiah led the Black Stars to the last four of the Africa Cup of Nations and remains the only indigenous coach to have qualified the team to the World Cup.

Last year, he was voted the best coach in Sudan.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)