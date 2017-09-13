Kwesi Appiah to use Daniel Opare’s revival as a key to unlock FADING Harrison Afful

Harrison Afful is one of the longest serving players of the Black Stars but Kwesi Appiah is preparing to test his toughness again by giving Daniel Opare a chance.

Opare, a man mostly dominating the headlines for all the wrong reasons looks like he has finally got his act together.

The former Real Madrid Castilla man played his first game in over a year for Augsburg and what a game it was, marauding up and down his line with precision, hunger and verve which has been missing in his game for a while.

He was rated 7.4 by statistical body Whoscored.com and chalked 72% passing accuracy and had a tackle success rate of 75% against Cologne.

His unexpected performance earned him a place in the Bundesliga team of the team and according to information gathered Kwesi Appiah will have a closer look at him before naming his squad for next month’s crunch World Cup qualifier against Uganda in Kampala.

Tough times require tough measures and close allies to the Ghana coach have revealed that he is not happy with Harrison Afful as it looks as if he has lost a yard of pace.

If Opare indeed does get a call-up, it will be a remarkable turn around in his career after a turbulent last two seasons.

