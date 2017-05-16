Kwesi Appiah unveiled as new Ghana coach, Stephen Appiah named team manager
K. Appiah
The Ghana FA has unveiled Kwesi Appiah as the coach of the Black Stars with iconic former captain Stephen Appiah named as the coordinator between the technical team and the playing body.
In a well attended event currently ongoing at the Ghana FA secretariat in Accra, the 56-year-old has been tasked to qualify the team to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon and attempt to qualify to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Ibrahim Tanko and Maxwell Konadu have been named first and second assistants coaches respectively as widely predicted.
Former Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Kingson replaces Nassam Yakubu as the Black Stars goalkeepers' trainer.
Nii Amasah Anum has also been named the team masseur with Michael Okyere retaining his role as the video analyst of the team.
New Black Stars backroom:
Head coach – Kwasi Appiah
Assistant 1 – Ibrahim Tanko
Assistant 2 – Maxwell Konadu
Technical Director – Stephen Appiah
Goalkeepers’ Trainer – Richard Kingson
Team Doctor – Chris Adomako
Video Analyst – Michael Okyere
Equipment Officer/Welfare Officer – Ismail Hamidu