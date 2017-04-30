Kwesi Appiah vows to instil discipline in Black Stars

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has promised to use iron fist hands on his players during his second spell as Black Stars coach.

The former Al Khartoum gaffer, who was reappointed as the Black Stars coach earlier this month on a two-year deal was criticised in his first stint with the team for not stamping on his authority which led to dressing room fiasco during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as the team exited the tournament in the group stage.

''My second coming to coach Ghana [Black Stars] can be likened to the second coming of Jesus Christ," the 55-year old told Light FM.

''I would not condone any indiscipline behaviour from any member of the playing body, irrespective of his importance to the team.

''There is going to be a perfect sanity in camp as I would make sure that players abide by the laid down rules and regulations.

''I'm not trying to inflict fears in player but just to make sure that the right things are always done as expected. There is nothing people need to worry about in my second coming as I see no reason why fears must grip some people before I even got this job,''

"Everything is going to be in order as I look forward to start work next month,'' he added.

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s)