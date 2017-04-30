Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Kwesi Appiah vows to instil discipline in Black Stars

Published on: 30 April 2017

New Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has promised to use iron fist hands on his players during his second spell as Black Stars coach. 

The former Al Khartoum gaffer, who was reappointed as the Black Stars coach earlier this month on a two-year deal was criticised in his first stint with the team for not stamping on his authority which led to dressing room fiasco during the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil as the team exited the tournament in the group stage.

''My second coming to coach Ghana [Black Stars] can be likened to the second coming of Jesus Christ," the 55-year old told Light FM.

''I would not condone any indiscipline behaviour from any member of the playing body, irrespective of his importance to the team.

''There is going to be a perfect sanity in camp as I would make sure that players abide by the laid down rules and regulations.

''I'm not trying to inflict fears in player but just to make sure that the right things are always done as expected. There is nothing people need to worry about in my second coming as I see no reason why fears must grip some people before I even got this job,''

"Everything is going to be in order as I look forward to start work next month,'' he added.

Kwesi Appiah latest videos

Comments

This article has 3 comment(s), give your comment
  • Nana RSA says:
    May 01, 2017 11:24 am
    GFA please give Mr Appiah some managerial training otherwise we shall experience another disaster. A word to the wise is............
  • Nana RSA says:
    May 01, 2017 11:24 am
    GFA please give Mr Appiah some managerial training otherwise we shall experience another disaster. A word to the wise is............
  • Dan says:
    May 01, 2017 12:17 pm
    Typical African, he thinks being strict is the key to successful coaching. Let's hope he improved on his tactical and training knowledge.
  • Col. Q says:
    May 01, 2017 02:11 pm
    Well said Nana RSA ! In addition , Appiah needs some courses or training in psychology ! The GFA should also use their "connections" with Man City and send Appiah to understudy their technical team! In short Appiah still needs "solid" refresher seminars or courses to up his Training Abilities! He is a little behind in terms of modern professional coaching practices! It wasn't indiscipline which let him down, but rather his inexperience and timidness coupled with a pinch of nepotism and not being his "own man" ! He needs to work on himself more than all these public pronouncements and "show" of vindictiveness!!!

Resources

FIFA

CAF Publications

CAF Regulations

Football Associations