Kwesi Appiah’s Adomah snub shows he is still afraid of public outcry

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will not tempt the goodwill he is enjoying in the Ghanaian media by handing Albert Adomah a call despite his impressive form at club level.

Aston Villa man is Ghana’s highest goal scorer in British football this season with six goals and has consistently been improving since he returned to the championship earlier this year.

This season he has proved his mental strength by recovery from a shaky start to the season to becoming Villa’s most important player.

The debate in the Midlands at this point is that Adomah is playing his best football at the minute and that begs the question of why he has not been selected by Ghana Kwesi Appiah who is claiming that he is calling players based on merit.

Kwesi Appiah in his first stint as Ghana coach picked him to the World Cup in 2014 but attracted huge criticism from Ghanaian.

That experience seems to have scared the Ghana coach who is turning a blind eye to all the exploits of the Villa wide man in the championship.

But the curious case is that Adoamha is probably in a better shape now than he was when he was first introduced to the national team in 2014.

There is a growing feeling in Ghana that players are not called at the right like with Bologna's Godfred Donsah looking lost in the Ghana shirt when he got the opportunity eventually despite being snubbed when he was sterling at club level last season.

Another example of a late call ups is goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi who who should have been called up when he was playing but is only now being invited at a time he struggling for game time at club level.

Mubarak Wakaso started the season in scintillating form but was also over looked only to be handed a surprise return when he was starting games from the bench.

The Black Stars will not play again this year but if the 29-year-old continue in this vein then more will be asked of Kwesi if he persists on keeping the goodwill and snubbing an in-form player.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)