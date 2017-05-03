Kwesi Appiah’s involvement with Local Black Stars will improve the team- Sannie Daara

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara, says new Black Stars Head Coach Kwesi Appiah’s extended role as head coach of the local Black Stars will help in unearthing talent in the local league.

Kwesi Appiah, who officially began his role as Black Stars Head Coach on the 1st of May, will also be in charge of the local Black Stars in his second stint with the team.

According to Sannie Daara, Appiah’s hands on approach to the job will introduce familiarity between himself and the playing body and help them settle better if they are called up for the senior side.

“If the Black Stars coach is also in charge of the local Black Stars, then it will offer him a firsthand view of the talent in the local league.

More often you find out that when players come into the black stars from the local league, they are overawed by the occasion and the big names.

But if you have a local national side who are coached by the senior team coach, through these processes of meeting and coaching, he will get to break down some of these fears and anxieties that local players have when they go into the national team,” he said.

Kwesi Appiah will be hoping to turn the fortunes of the team around during his tenure as coach as the team has failed to win the African Nations Championship losing in the finals on two occasions.

By Daniel Koranteng

