Kwesi Appiah's new boys make their Black Stars case

There had been a lot of speculation during the week as Ghana's senior national team made camp in Kumasi to prepare for their AFCON 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia as to who would make Appiah's starting eleven.

A lot of casual fans might have been forgiven for scratching their heads in question when the lineup was announced with places for Thomas Agyapong, Raphael Dwamena and Agbenyenu Lumor. Midfielder Ebenezer Ofori also took his place alongside Thomas Partey in midfield in a more attack focused formation and the results were sensational.

Agbenyenu Lumor

The least known of the new players thrown in by Appiah, Lumor started cautiously at left back as he settled into his surroundings but once he got comfortable he proved to be a decent player. Strong in the tackle but still has a lot of work to do in reading situations.

In attacking postions his decision making was not always the best but his delivery was decent whenever he got it right. Will have a lot of time to grow in the role considering the amount of time Baba Rahman will be out for.

Thomas Agyapong

The NAC Breda winger was sensational especially in the first half with his darting runs, quick feet and excellent supply.

Was Ghana's most dangerous attacking threat and you could see the fear on the faces of the Ethiopians everytime he picked up the ball.

Tired in the second half but a debut to be proud of and also enough notice given to other claimants to the wing position.

Ebenezer Ofori

Why it took so long for the Stuttgart star to get a look in as the primary playmaker of the team is a mystery we will leave for another day.

There were several calls during the last AFCON in Gabon for him to replace Wakaso in midfield after the team struggled to break down teams and he showed his worth with an awesome passing display capped by a stunning finish.

His decision making was flawless and his ability to change tempo and direction is a talent we have not seen since Kwadwo Asamoah was in his prime. Will become more important as he grows within the team.

Raphael Dwamena

When a striker scores 31 goals in a season, you know what to expect and the FC Zurich man delivered fully with a brace.

They were not the most technical goals you will see but were testament to his presence of mind and power.

Dwamena complemented Gyan with his link up play and ability to ran at pace with the ball.Will also get more look ins as Gyan runs down the clock on his legendary Black Stars career.

