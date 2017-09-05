Kwesi Nyantakyi admits Ghana's World Cup hopes are over after Congo draw

Kwesi Nyantakyi admitted that Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualification hopes are all but over following their 0-0 stalemate against Congo in Kumasi on Friday.

The Cranes of Uganda are top of Group E on seven points after three matches, five ahead of the four-time African champions.

The Black Stars take on the Red Devils in the corresponding fixture on Tuesday and Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi admits there is nothing but pride at stake.

“Our destiny is no longer in our hands,” said the distraught GFA president in a post-match interview last Saturday

Ghana's chances have been blown away after the latest draw which has ruffled feathers in the West African nation.

This is Ghana's poorest performance to a World Cup qualifiers since 2012.

